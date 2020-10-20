Ask a Local Expert: What can I expect from joining the Red Rock Real Estate team?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The brokers at Red Rock Real Estate in St. George are looking for motivated real estate professionals to join their team of more than 100 agents.

Red Rock Real Estate serves their clients who are looking to buy, sell or rent homes throughout Southern Utah.

“It’s a well-known fact that not all real estate companies are created equal, and neither are the agents,” Red Rock managing broker Jack Scott said. “We’re looking for good agents with good values and good integrity.”

Red Rock Real Estate was established about 10 years ago. Over the past decade, it has evolved to become the largest and most respected real estate brokerage in Southern Utah, Scott said.

“It’s not because of the company,” he said. “It’s because of our agents.”

Red Rock Real Estate is a transactional-based real estate company leading in technology and building relationships, principal broker Allen Holland said.

“We’re built on trust and service,” he said. “Our knowledge of the market, our reputation, who we are, what we do and what we believe in is absolutely a necessity for all of our agents.”

Co-founder Matt Curtis said Red Rock Real Estate is committed to the success of every agent on the team.

“One of my favorite parts is being able to watch and help these real estate agents take care of their clients and using all of our marketing tools and our brand to provide excellent service to our customers,” he said.

For more information about Red Rock Real Estate, call 435-275-2775 or visit their website.

