Ask a Local Expert: How can I get the highest value when selling my home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s true that looks aren’t everything, but when it comes to selling a home, appearances do matter.

Tammy Houchen with Red Rock Real Estate encourages Southern Utah homeowners to capitalize on the strong seller’s market the area is currently experiencing by following a few tips to get the most out of their sale.

“I believe that one of the most important decisions a person will make is the purchase of their home,” she said. “If you are looking to sell your home, make sure that it looks and feels like a place where you can enjoy friends, feel comfortable and create memories to last a lifetime.”

In addition to providing guidance through all the paperwork, a professional real estate agent can help sell a home faster and for a higher value.

“Pricing your home right is all about finding the right balance between pleasing yourself and any potential buyers,” she said. “If you ask too much, buyers won’t look twice. If you ask too little, you’ll miss out on your return on investment.”

Houchen has served Southern Utah homeowners as a full-time licensed real estate agent since 2005. She has four years of experience as a principal broker and currently works as an associate broker.

“I work with all types of clients and have worked in all types of markets over the years,” she said. “With me as your agent, your transaction will be seamless from start to finish.”

Houchen can be reached by calling 435-817-5127 or visiting her office at Red Rock Real Estate, located at 90 E. 100 South in St. George. Browse all of her current listings on her website.

