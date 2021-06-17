Ask a Local Expert: What upgrades will help me sell my home for more?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Looks aren’t everything in life. But when it comes to selling a home, appearances do matter.

After 17 years of buying and selling properties in Southern Utah, Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate has learned a myriad of tips and tricks for giving a home the competitive edge it needs.

Learn more about upgrading your home from Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Richeson said painting your exterior lights to make them pop, adding a fresh coat of paint to your front door or planting some new flowers to add color are just a few ways to help your home stand out.

Presentation is important! Help your home make a great first impression with potential buyers by taking the time to declutter and stage the living area, wash the exterior windows and get the carpets professionally cleaned. Richeson also recommends adding style touches like fresh bathroom towels and a matching shower curtain.

“Small and simple things like these are key in this market for standing out and getting top dollar,” she said. “With homes receiving multiple offers, it’s more important than ever to have it ready and be prepared for the sale of your home.”

In today’s highly competitive housing market, the guidance of an expert realtor makes all the difference. Richeson is a full-time agent representing a variety of residential properties throughout the St. George area. Bringing with her a breadth of experience and market knowledge, she joined the Red Rock Real Estate team five years ago.

