Ask a Local Expert: Once an offer on a home is accepted, what needs to be done before closing the loan?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While buying a new home is wonderful news and should be celebrated, there is a lot that needs to be done between the time your offer is accepted and the closing of your mortgage loan.

However, Jessica Elgin, a real estate professional with Red Rock Real Estate, said the process doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

“I am here with you every step of the buying process, from finding the perfect place to turning the key of your front door,” Elgin said.

After an offer for a home is accepted, there are a few things that need to happen immediately.

“First, the earnest money deposit check needs to be secured,” Elgin said. “This money goes the title company and will be put toward your closing costs. If for any reason you decide to back out of the contract, you will lose that money.”

Next, your realtor office should send a copy of the contract to both the lender and the title company. The lender will send an updated pre-approval letter to the seller’s agent. Finally, a thorough home inspection needs to be scheduled.

“It is important to do this as early as possible, because home inspectors can get busy,” Elgin said, “and we don’t want it to delay closing.”

Buying a home is one of the biggest steps in a person’s life. For more information about what needs to be done, go to Elgin’s Facebook page or call the Red Rock Real Estate office at 435-414-1724.

