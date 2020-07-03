Ask a Local Expert: How can a professional help find your dream home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A home is more than just a place to store your belongings and lay your head. The sense of well-being and comfort it provides is one of the most important parts of our lives.

After 11 years of combined experience in the real estate industry, real estate experts Zach and Megan Ahleen of Red Rock Real Estate say they understand how important it is to love the home you live in.

Learn more about the importance of owning a home you love from the experts at Red Rock Real Estate.

“We are the professionals that you can trust to find your dream home,” Zach Ahleen said.

Americans are spending more time in their homes than they do anywhere else these days, and the Ahleens are passionate about helping people finding the space where they feel most comfortable.

“Our career allows us to meet and connect with people about the things that matter most to them in life,” Megan Ahleen said. “Buying and selling a home is a very personal and emotional experience. We take each client’s desires seriously and use our professional insight to make their dreams a reality.”

The Ahleens care about a “forever relationship” with their clients. They believe the passion they have for the real estate industry begins with the people they meet and get to work with.

“We are honored to call our clients our friends and that we get to help them throughout the real estate experience,” Zach Ahleen said.

Zach and Megan Ahleen can be reached by phone at 435-879-1194 or at their office at Red Rock Real Estate located at 90 E. 100 South, St. George.

Find information about all of the couple’s current listings on their website.

