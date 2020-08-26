Ask a Local Expert: Is now the right time to list my home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’ve been thinking of selling your home in Southern Utah, today’s real estate market may present the ideal opportunity.

As a licensed buying and selling agent for the past seven years, Kimette Hughes with Red Rock Real Estate has represented a variety of clients – from first-time home buyers to residential investors and luxury developers.

“I am dedicated to my clients throughout the entire buying or selling process because I know that an agent’s opinion is valued in any market, let alone a market as demanding as Southern Utah,” she said.

Learn more about when to sell a house from Kimette Hughes with Red Rock Real Estate in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

As summer draws to a close, the local real estate market is in full swing. New opportunities and eager buyers await.

“Everyone wants to move to our little hidden gem in Southern Utah,” Hughes said. “People who are thinking about selling their homes have a current market advantage. There are more buyers looking for properties than there are available homes for sale.”

One of the most pivotal decisions a person can make is the purchase of their home. Homes are where families are raised, memories are made and life is lived, and Hughes is passionate about guiding clients in the right direction through the entire buying or selling process.

Her dedication to her work has driven her to receive Red Rock Real Estate’s Agent of the Month recognition for July, as well as the company’s Standard of Excellence milestone. She is committed to ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Hughes can be reached by calling 435-668-1799 or visiting her office at Red Rock Real Estate, located at 90 E. 100 South in St. George. Browse all of her current listings on her website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.