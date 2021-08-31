Ask a Local Expert: How do I get my home ready to sell?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With record low inventory and property values skyrocketing, there’s never been a better time to sell a home in Southern Utah. Having a knowledgeable and experienced real estate agent will help you get the most for your listing.

Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate knows how to leverage the market to get sellers top dollar. She recommends having any necessary repairs, regardless of how minor, completed prior to listing a home.

Learn more about getting your home ready to sell from Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

And appearances are everything. Your real estate agent should conduct a walkthrough and note visual improvements that need to be made.

However, even before meeting with your agent, Richeson suggests taking a few simple steps to tidy up your home, including the following:

Complete a deep clean.

Take personal items out of the closets.

Get the windows washed.

Put new bedding and pillows on all the beds.

Pack up any items you’re not using on a daily basis.

When it comes to the agent walk-through, Richeson provides her clients with a list of local companies who can assist with cleaning, plumbing, painting, flooring and much more.

“Selling your home will be a fun and exciting time with the right professionals behind you,” she said. “Call today, and let’s schedule a time.”

Richeson has been buying and selling properties in Southern Utah for 17 years. Bringing with her a wide range of experience and market knowledge, she joined the Red Rock Real Estate team five years ago.

Richeson can be reached by calling 435-229-0830 or visiting her office at Red Rock Real Estate, located at 90 E. 100 South in St. George. Browse all of her current listings on her website.

