Ask a Local Expert: How can I successfully buy a home in this competitive market?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Making the decision that you’re ready to buy a home is an exciting and busy time, especially with inventory low and property values climbing. The question is, how do you make sure your offer winds up on top?

Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate has spent the past 17 years buying and selling homes across Southern Utah. After navigating all types of housing markets, she has the experience and knowledge clients need to make their dream of homeownership come true.

Learn more about buying a home from Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate

Richeson said the first step is to get your financing in order.

“You will want to have either a pre-approval letter from your local lender or have a documented proof of funds for all cash offers,” she said.

Keep your schedule as open as possible so you can see homes right after they’re listed. In a market this competitive, waiting even a day or two may be too late.

Things start moving quickly after the seller accepts an offer, so choose your home inspector in advance to ensure there’s no delay in getting an inspection scheduled. Richeson said inspectors are extremely busy right now, but a thorough inspection is crucial to making sure your new home meets your standards.

Richeson is a full-time agent representing a variety of residential properties throughout the St. George area. She joined the Red Rock Real Estate team five years ago, bringing with her a wide range of experience and market knowledge.

Richeson can be reached by calling 435-229-0830 or visiting her office at Red Rock Real Estate, located at 90 E. 100 South in St. George. Browse all of her current listings on her website.

