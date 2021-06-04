Ask a Local Expert: Is now the right time to sell my home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It seems everyone knows a friend, family member or neighbor who recently sold their home in record time for top dollar.

After 17 years of buying and selling properties in Southern Utah, Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate can confirm there’s never been a better time to tack up a “For Sale” sign in your front yard.

Learn more about selling a home from Tammie Richeson with Red Rock Real Estate in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

If you’ve been wondering about selling your home and what might happen next, Richeson is ready to answer those questions.

“You may be surprised,” she said. “There are many great options.”

Market temperature is based on three metrics: the list-to-sale price ratio, the prevalence of price cuts on listings and the amount of time homes spend on the market. A hot market indicates that the balance of bargaining power has swung largely in the seller’s favor. And right now, Southern Utah is a red-hot market.

“With record low interest rates and high property values, this is actually a wonderful time to upgrade to a new home,” Richeson said. “Whether you want a new location, a bigger home, to downsize or you’re just ready for a change, I can get you top dollar for your home and have your offer be the one that’s accepted in a multiple-offer situation.”

Richeson is a full-time agent representing a variety of residential properties throughout the St. George area. Bringing with her a breadth of experience and market knowledge, she joined the Red Rock Real Estate team five years ago.

Richeson can be reached by calling 435-229-0830 or visiting her office at Red Rock Real Estate, located at 90 E. 100 South in St. George. Browse all of her current listings on her website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.