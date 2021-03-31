From hybrid beds to high-performance sheets, Best Mattress offers tips for a better night’s sleep

Stock image | Photo by Kate Aedon/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Serving the greater St. George and Mesquite communities since 2008, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are committed to helping people improve their sleep and revitalize their well-being.

Best Mattress offers the only showrooms in Southern Utah where shoppers can compare products from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and others.

“Finding the right mattress is the key to great sleep,” general manager Joe Graziano said. “We know that one mattress or brand doesn’t work for everyone. That’s why we have all the major brands and all the best technologies available.”

Great sleep tonight, a healthier tomorrow

The average person spends roughly one-third of their lifetime sleeping, and the quality of that sleep has a profound effect on how they feel while awake. Sleep cleanses the body and brain of metabolic waste, replenishes joints with fluid and boosts the immune system. Choosing a mattress means making an investment in your health, and the right mattress can actually improve it.

“Sleep affects every aspect of your life in either a negative or positive way,” Graziano said.

Generally, a mattress needs to be replaced after about eight years of regular use – but don’t wait to buy a new one if it’s no longer getting the job done. Whether it’s too hot, too soft or too lumpy, if your bed doesn’t feel as cozy as slipping into a cloud, it’s time for a change. The more comfortable you feel, the easier it will be for your body to obtain the restorative sleep it craves.

Read more about the correlation between sleep and wellness here.

New technology for better sleep

Graziano said hybrid mattresses are growing in popularity due to their multilayered approach. Hybrids combine materials including memory foam, gel layers or latex with a spring system to help keep sleepers comfortable and cool.

“Hybrid mattresses are a great combination of memory and latex foam along with a pocket coil support system,” he added.

Hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds, providing the airflow of an innerspring mattress combined with the comfort of memory foam. Buyers may choose their support level, which varies depending upon how many springs are built into the bed.

Learn more about hybrid mattress technology here.

Choosing a hybrid mattress

Graziano said Best Mattress carries a variety of options for shoppers looking to try their very first hybrid mattress. Some hybrids cost a pretty penny, but both Sealy and Tempur-Pedic offer entry-level models at affordable prices.

Sealy’s Hybrid Trust II offers memory foam with cooling technology, moisture protection and edge support. The unquilted spring core is sturdy enough to support sleepers of all sizes who prefer a firmer mattress. It’s also compatible with an adjustable base for added comfort.

The Tempur-Pedic Adapt Series Medium Hybrid is designed specifically to improve blood flow, reduce pain and help relieve pressure on joints. Over 1,000 coils for support combined with unique materials engineered to dissipate heat and reduce motion transfer provide comfort all night long.

Discover more hybrid options here.

Finding the perfect sheets

If you’ve already found the ideal mattress and pillows, the right sheets can take your sleep quality to the next level. Graziano said sheets and pillowcases should be both comfortable and breathable, so Best Mattress carries a selection of high-performance products by PureCare.

Choose from bamboo, modal, tencel and other materials. All PureCare sheet sets feature antimicrobial silver chloride to help prevent stains and odors caused by bacteria, mold and mildew.

PureCare also offers temperature control mattress protectors. Not only do they guard against spills, bedbugs and other irritants to help extend the life of a mattress, but they’re also built with the latest cooling technology to keep sweaty sleepers resting more comfortably.

See more products from PureCare here.

All purchases at Best Mattress are satisfaction guaranteed. If you don’t love it, bring it back within 120 days for an exchange or refund.

“We are the only store where you can shop for a mattress and compare everything,” Graziano said. “We have the largest selection and the lowest prices around. Our name says it all.”

Best Mattress began serving the Las Vegas community in 1994 and has since grown to 23 locations in Nevada and Southern Utah. Promising guaranteed low prices and unbeatable customer service, their selection of mattresses, bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories ensures quality sleep is no longer just a dream.

To speak with a sleep specialist today, call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Best Mattress | Telephone: 877-759-8155 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George East: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive | 435-251-9585. St. George West: 1177 W. Sunset Blvd. | 435-656-3560. Mesquite, Nevada: 1060 W. Pioneer Blvd. | 702-345-3537.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.