Sleep like royalty, wake up revitalized with affordable luxury from Best Mattress

Stock image | Photo by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Sleep accounts for approximately one-third of the average person’s life span. With so much time spent in bed, choosing the right mattress means investing in a product that can make or break your health.

Serving Southern Utah and Mesquite since 2008, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are committed to helping people improve their sleep and revitalize their well-being.

“The right mattress has such an impact on your sleep,” general manager Joe Graziano said. “But not only that, it has a huge impact on how you work, play and feel the next day.”

Wake up refreshed

The ideal mattress will help reduce pain by cradling pressure points and providing overall support.

Because sleep preferences, including position, are highly individual, Best Mattress offers a wide variety of products to accommodate different bodies and different needs.

Back sleepers typically require support that can be felt evenly along the length of their body. Memory foam mattresses are ideal, as the material contours to the spine.

Side sleepers are likely to experience discomfort in the hips and shoulders from an unsupportive mattress. Graziano recommends a medium-soft mattress with cushioning that conforms to the body’s curves and relieves pressure.

Stomach sleepers apply the most pressure to their torso. A mattress with too little support will cause the spine to curve and may lead to lower back pain; beds within the medium to firm range are best.

“You’ll know when the mattress is right for you because you’ll feel very little pressure on your body while also feeling the support in your body,” Graziano said. “You really need to listen to your body and trust it when you’re trying out a new mattress.”

Read more about choosing the right mattress here.

A mattress fit for royalty

Promising a truly majestic sleep experience, every King Koil mattress is built with multiple layers of sleep technology for superior comfort and durability. King Koil products are designed in partnership with the International Chiropractors Association to promote healthy alignment, particularly for consumers who struggle with back pain.

Established in 1898, King Koil continues to evolve by embracing the technology of today – and tomorrow. Their Lily SmartLife Medium mattress features over 80 individual cells that adapt to typical movement patterns throughout the night. No matter where or how you shift while sleeping, you’ll never be without full support cradling your body where you need it most.

King Koil’s Tribute Plush Box Pillow Top combines modern sleep technology with the comfort of a classic pillow top. The mattress features breathable tencel fabric, cooling graphite-infused memory foam, gel memory foam for comfort, microcoils to reduce stress on pressure points and handcrafted details.

Explore the King Koil difference here.

Get the support you need

A firm mattress is key when it comes to support and durability, but firmness doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. Everyone’s preference on feel is different, Graziano said.

King Koil’s Westlake Luxury Firm Euro Top is built to withstand the test of time. Above a pocketed coil system designed to reduce motion disturbance lies a layer of responsive memory foam that contours to the body, providing comfort and support.

The Bayview Firm, also from King Koil, combines breathable tencel fabric and graphite-infused memory foam to keep sleepers cool. The encased coil system reduces motion and supports pressure points.

Shop mattresses for back pain and arthritis sufferers here.

Solutions for sweaty sleepers

Overheating is one of the more common reasons people have difficulty sleeping, especially in warm climates like Southern Utah.

Instead of setting the thermostat lower, consider a mattress with enhanced airflow and cooling technology.

“More than half of our mattresses in our stores include cooling features that will help you sleep at a more regular temperature,” Graziano said.

King Koil’s Lineage Special Box Pillow Top was designed with comfort in mind, featuring layers of open-cell memory foam, pressure-relieving gel and cooling gel. No more tossing and turning or kicking off the covers trying to get comfortable.

Browse mattresses with cooling technology here.

Best Mattress began serving the Las Vegas community in 1994 and has since grown to 23 locations in Nevada and Southern Utah. Promising guaranteed low prices and unbeatable customer service, their selection of mattresses, bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories ensures quality sleep is no longer just a dream.

To speak with a sleep specialist today, call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Best Mattress | Telephone: 877-759-8155 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

| Website. Locations: St. George East: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive | 435-251-9585. St. George West: 1177 W. Sunset Blvd. | 435-656-3560. Mesquite, Nevada: 1060 W. Pioneer Blvd. | 702-345-3537.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.