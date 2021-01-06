Discover the latest in sleep technology, find your perfect fit at Best Mattress

Stock image by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Sleep affects every aspect of our lives in either a negative or positive way. Great sleep tonight can lead to better health tomorrow.

Advancements in technology have revolutionized not only the way we sleep but how we shop for mattresses. Serving Southern Utah since 2008, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are committed to helping people improve their sleep and revitalize their well-being.

“At Best Mattress, we give you the opportunity to shop the largest brands with the most technology at the best prices,” general manager Joe Graziano said.

Just what the doctor ordered

Graziano said that mattresses endorsed by medical experts and organizations are designed to promote proper alignment, particularly for consumers who struggle with back pain. While shopping for a mattress, the International Chiropractors Association recommends spending 10-15 minutes trying out each of the best options on the showroom floor.

A quality mattress will provide consistently comfortable support through the spine, hips, shoulders and knees. Explore every pressure point, especially your natural sleep position. Roll to the outer margins of the sleep surface and check for sagging. Sit on the edges to see if they support your weight as well as the center of the mattress.

Mattresses should be reinforced and firm throughout, Graziano said. If you sleep with a partner, try sharing the mattress. Have one person change positions while the other lies still. Does the mattress shift or remain stable?

Evolutions in mattress technology

Mattresses have come a long way from the box springs of the past. More than ever, manufacturers are implementing technology to enhance support, comfort and durability for the ultimate sleep experience. Smart mattresses in particular have gained popularity among consumers in recent years.

“Mattresses now adapt to you instead of you having to adapt to the mattress,” Graziano said.

The SmartLife Lily from King Koil includes more than 80 individual cells and eight independently controlled zones that contour to a sleeper’s body and their movements throughout the night. Buyers can use the SmartLife app to track their sleep patterns and use that information to program the mattress for optimal comfort.

Sleep like a king

The SmartLife Lily isn’t King Koil’s first foray into the market. The company has been delivering a “royal” sleep experience to customers since 1898. Every King Koil mattress is built with multiple layers of sleep technology for superior comfort and durability.

The Lineage Special is designed for comfort. A fusion of open-cell memory foam, pressure-relieving gel and cooling technology cradles the body in every sleeping position. No more tossing and turning; instead, wake up without pain and feeling refreshed.

For customers who need extra support or have a partner that tosses and turns, the Bayview Firm may be the answer. Breathable Tencel fabric and graphite-infused memory foam keep sleepers cool while an encased coil system reduces motion and supports pressure points, all backed by a 10-year warranty.

Built to last.

When mattress shopping, it may be tempting to simply go with the best deal, but buying a mattress means making an investment in your health for years to come. A high-quality product can be expected to last for a decade or even longer.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are designed for up to 25 years of use and come with a 10-year guarantee. Originally designed in Sweden using NASA research, Tempur-Pedic products deliver all the benefits of memory foam mattresses in addition to several unique elements including temperature control and adaptive technology.

Best Mattress carries traditional spring mattresses along with latex, foam and air options. Customers will find an extensive selection from Tempur-Pedic, King Koil, Nectar, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and others in their St. George and Mesquite showrooms.

Best Mattress began serving the Las Vegas community in 1994 and has since grown to 23 locations in Nevada and Southern Utah. Promising guaranteed low prices and unbeatable customer service, their selection of mattresses, bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories ensures quality sleep is no longer just a dream.

To speak with a sleep specialist today, call 877-759-8155 or visit their website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

