Considering LASIK surgery? Learn how Richens Eye Center can help make it affordable

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — LASIK surgery has a great track record for safely and effectively treating nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.

Research conducted by the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery reveals that about 96% of patients are satisfied with their results. In fact, 99% of LASIK patients achieve better than 20/40 vision, and over 90% reach 20/20 or better.

Given those results, it’s not surprising that over 700,000 LASIK procedures are performed annually in the United States. However, while the surgery is extremely popular, it isn’t covered by most vision or medical insurance plans.

Fortunately, there are several ways to make it more affordable – especially right now. These include limited-time price reductions, health savings accounts, tax returns and more.

Health savings accounts

It’s true that health insurance doesn’t typically cover vision correction surgery. However, many insurance plans do come with health savings accounts that allow for contributions over the course of the year. Some employers even match employee contributions up to a certain amount. These savings can usually be used for LASIK surgery.

Consider planning your health savings account contributions to help you pay for LASIK without feeling a major financial burden. Just be sure you understand any “use it or lose it” expiration dates that may apply to those savings from year to year. Check your individual plan for requirements and allowed expenditures.

Tax returns or stimulus payments

This time of year, you might consider using your tax return toward LASIK. You could combine it with health savings account funds or other savings to offset or cover the costs of the procedure, and if you have COVID-19 stimulus money available, you could make a significant dent in the cost of the surgery.

Credit financing

There are also financing plans available through services like Care Credit. These plans may allow shorter-term financing of six to 18 months without interest, with minimum monthly payments that let you pay for your surgery over time.

Watch for special pricing

Sometimes, LASIK surgery providers offer special limited-time pricing. For example, Richens Eye Center is currently offering a $250 savings per eye on LASIK, for a total of $500 off.

“We hope to help patients who might have tax returns or stimulus money coming in,” said Dr. Sharon Richens, ophthalmologist and owner of Richens Eye Center. “Between that and the lower price, we hope LASIK will be affordable.”

To receive the discount, patients need to have their surgery by Aug. 5.

What to do next

If you’re interested in LASIK, your first step is to be screened to see if you’re a good candidate. Richens Eye Center offers free screenings with no obligation, so you can see if LASIK or another type of vision correction surgery is the right fit for you. Free screenings are easy to book online or by calling 435-652-4040.

