Richens Eye Center Sunset Clinic serves Santa Clara, Ivins and surrounding neighborhoods

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Local residents have long known Richens Eye Center for comprehensive eye care, eye surgery and optical services. As the community continues to grow, it will become even more important to have medical services of all kinds outside of the central St. George area.

One example is the Richens Eye Center Sunset Clinic, located at 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. in St. George. Facing Dixie Drive, this location may be more convenient for residents of Santa Clara, Ivins and the northwest quadrant of St. George who are looking for medical eye care or optical services.

A broad spectrum of eye care

The Sunset clinic is staffed by Dr. Chad Waggoner, who has 20 years of experience in diagnosing, treating and managing ocular diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and more. With a full-time doctor and support personnel, this is a full-service eye health clinic.

Waggoner said:

We’re well equipped to handle a lot more than vision prescriptions and optical, although we can help you there, too. I love to visit with patients to maximize their vision and evaluate their ocular health. Sometimes all they need is a vision prescription, but sometimes there are other factors that need to be diagnosed and treated. Few things make such a difference in our lives as our eye health, so I love that what I do has such an impact on people.

Waggoner earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Utah and his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Doctors of optometry are considered primary eye health care providers, which means Waggoner can examine, diagnose, manage and treat eye disorders and diseases, along with providing vision care.

Doctors of optometry can help patients with low vision, prescribe medications and perform minimally invasive procedures. They can also counsel patients about eye care and vision treatments that meet their lifestyle and take care of overall eye health.

If you’re new to St. George or just looking for a primary eye doctor, the Richens Eye Center Sunset Clinic can take care of the whole family in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Visit the Richens Eye Center website or call 435-628-1112 for an appointment.

Resources

Richens Eye Center | Website.

Locations: 161 E. 200 North Suite 200, St. George | 435-986-2020. 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. Suite 106, St. George | 435-628-1112. 1301 Bertha Howe Ave. Suite 1-A, Mesquite, Nevada | 702-346-2950.



