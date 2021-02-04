Richens Eye Center to host virtual seminar on advanced glaucoma treatments

Stock image courtesy of Richens Eye Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you or a loved one has glaucoma, or if you’ve been told you’re at higher risk, then educating yourself could be critical to early detection and successful treatment.

On Feb. 25, Richens Eye Center will hold a virtual education session about glaucoma and exciting developments in treatment. Held via Zoom with free registration, the seminar is part of their quarterly “inSight Learning Series.”

Glaucoma is a sight-stealing disease that results from excess intraocular pressure. It can occur anytime but is most common in older adults.

If you have glaucoma, fluids which normally flow in and out of the eye are blocked from exiting, causing pressure to build. Left untreated, this intraocular pressure causes vision loss – and even blindness – by damaging the optic nerve.

Usually, there are no noticeable symptoms until there is permanent vision damage. Glaucoma is one reason why regular eye exams are so important. If you have glaucoma or are glaucoma-suspect, more frequent exams are your best tool for early detection and successful treatment.

Learn about the latest glaucoma treatments

There is no cure for glaucoma, but it can be managed. Traditionally, daily eye drops have been prescribed that must be used for the rest of the patient’s life. Some glaucoma patients may need up to three different types of drops. Combined with regular monitoring from a qualified eye doctor, they can reduce intraocular pressure and slow disease progression.

But as participants will learn during the upcoming seminar, there are lasting glaucoma treatment options that don’t involve daily drops. Advancing medical technology can treat glaucoma through sustained-release medications and minimally invasive surgeries.

Glaucoma surgeries may involve tiny stents or AB Interno Canaloplasty, which uses a microcatheter to encourage fluid drainage. In either case, these procedures can reduce intraocular pressure and help prevent further vision loss. These surgeries may also reduce or eliminate the need for daily eye drops.

Since January was National Glaucoma Awareness Month, Richens Eye Center is offering a follow-up with this February education session about the advancing treatment options. Those who have glaucoma or who may be at higher risk due to diabetes, hypertension, family history, age or other health conditions are encouraged to attend.

Please visit the Richens Eye Center website to learn more, or click here to register directly with Zoom.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Richens Eye Center | Website.

Locations: 161 E. 200 North Suite 200, St. George | 435-986-2020. 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. Suite 106, St. George | 435-628-1112. 1301 Bertha Howe Ave. Suite 1-A, Mesquite, Nevada | 702-346-2950.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.