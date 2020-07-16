Dixie Regional Medical Center being renamed as Intermountain St. George Hospital

An aerial view of the Dixie Regional Medical Center River Road campus, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Healthcare announced today that it is changing the name of Dixie Regional Medical Center to Intermountain St. George Hospital.

The name change will be effective on Jan. 1.

Officials from the hospital will be officially announcing the name change this afternoon.

The hospital was opened at its original main location at 400 East in 1952 as Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital.

There have been some calls to remove the “Dixie” name from sites in Southern Utah in past years, amplified more recently since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, which spurred recent Black Lives Matter protests. There have also been protests by those against the removal of the “Dixie” usage in Southern Utah.

However, as of publication of this report, it is not clear if the name change is in response to recent developments.

This is a developing story.

