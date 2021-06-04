Community organizes effort to benefit 4 Washington Fields kids who recently lost both parents

The Sevald children playing together, date and location not specified | Photo obtained from GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Friends and co-workers of a late couple from Washington Fields created a silent auction, yard sale fundraiser and a GoFundMe page to raise money for the four children who were left behind after the recent death of their parents.

Eva Sevald, 37, passed away suddenly on Jan. 3, 2020, according to the GoFundMe page created for the family. Her husband Matthew, 38, followed her on May 19 after a short illness, according to the GoFundMe page. Their four children – Peter, Lilly, Charlotte and Jonathan – are now in the care of their grandparents in St. George.

Kristin Polatis, who worked with late couple at St. George Regional Hospital, said that their coworkers decided to collect donations from local businesses on behalf of the family and give all of the money to the grandparents.

“From all of us involved, we’re so thankful to all of the local businesses who have just poured out their love and support, and for everyone in the community who is reaching out,” Polatis told St. George News. “We really do live in the best part of Utah.”

Bidding is now open on the Instagram silent auction, which will remain open until Sunday at 9 a.m. The auction includes items such as gift cards to local restaurants and spas, baked goods, family photography sessions and golf lessons, Polatis said. Local FAA-certified commercial FTA hot air balloon pilot Scott Gneiting also donated a hot air balloon ride to the auction, as well as a ride to the family.

Polatis said the yard sale will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to around 1 p.m. at 3018 S. Gentry Lane in St. George. All items for sell were donated by local businesses. For those who would like to donate but can’t make it to the yard sale or silent auction can do so on the GoFundMe page.

