Intermountain Healthcare issues updated visitor guidelines including mask mandate.

St. George Regional Hospital seen on March 13, 2021. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Plan to visit someone in the hospital? Visitors will need to take note of the updated visitor guidelines that have been instituted by all Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including St. George Regional Hospital, according to a recent press release.

“The ongoing safety of patients, caregivers, and our communities remains our top priority,” the press release states. “One way that Intermountain Healthcare is reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is by implementing visitor guidelines at our facilities. These guidelines were developed after extensive consultation with infectious disease experts, and are continuously assessed with safety and our patient’s best interests in mind. These visitor guidelines apply to people who are not Intermountain caregivers, business partners, affiliated providers, or patients/individuals seeking care or services for themselves.”

Hospital guidelines effective Aug. 13 are as follows:

Be 12 or older. Minors under the age of 12 may not visit hospitals or emergency departments (except to seek care for themselves or under certain exceptions).

Minors under the age of 12 may not visit hospitals or emergency departments (except to seek care for themselves or under certain exceptions). Be in good health. No visitors will be allowed with signs of illness, those who have active COVID-19, those that have had anyone in their household that has tested positive or exhibited symptoms, or those with a pending COVID-19 test result.

No visitors will be allowed with signs of illness, those who have active COVID-19, those that have had anyone in their household that has tested positive or exhibited symptoms, or those with a pending COVID-19 test result. Complete a screening in the facility. This includes a short series of questions about symptoms. If visitors are experiencing symptoms, that person must refrain from visiting and Intermountain recommends they reach out to their healthcare provider for advice and potential COVID testing.

This includes a short series of questions about symptoms. If visitors are experiencing symptoms, that person must refrain from visiting and Intermountain recommends they reach out to their healthcare provider for advice and potential COVID testing. Wash hands or use alcohol sanitizer before entering and after leaving the facilities and rooms to prevent the spread of viruses on high-touch areas.

and rooms to prevent the spread of viruses on high-touch areas. Maintain social distance from others while in the facility. This includes staying six feet away from other visitors or patients and avoiding gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies, or entrances.

This includes staying six feet away from other visitors or patients and avoiding gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies, or entrances. Wear a mask at all times. All visitors over the age of two must wear a face covering and are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings or masks. In some circumstances, masks and other protective equipment will be provided.

All visitors over the age of two must wear a face covering and are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings or masks. In some circumstances, masks and other protective equipment will be provided. Emergency Room policy: Two designated visitors per 24-hour period allowed in the patient room in most situations, including postpartum care and inpatient surgery.

The entire policy can be viewed at this website.

