Lake Powell boaters: You can get your 2018 sticker early with benefits

A little girl at the front of a boat on Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, undated | Photo by Yobro10 / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA — Boating Lake Powell is one of many popular activities in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the park has announced added benefits due to the early release of its 2018 annual vessel sticker.

Beginning Nov. 1, the annual vessel sticker will cost $50 and allow unlimited days of entry to the park for one motorized vessel for the calendar year 2018. This pricing will be honored in November and December, giving boaters extended access for 14 months instead of 12.

Anyone with a National Park Service Senior Pass also has the added benefit of purchasing the annual vessel sticker at a 50 percent discount.

As always, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area weekly vessel permits – good for up to seven days – are available for $30.

Personally owned motorized vehicles with a valid park vessel sticker are authorized to launch and retrieve at all public launch ramps within the park.

Visit our website for more information about boating in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. In its news release, the staff of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area wishes every boater an enjoyable and safe visit to the national recreation area. Click here for more information about safety.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews