Quilt show to take center stage at Dixie Center

Claudia Clark Myers and Marilyn Badger will be the featured quilters at the 2017 "Gems of the Desert" quilt show presented by the Dixie Quilt Guild. Background: The "Desert Sky" quilt, which members will have a chance to win at the show, photo date and location unspecified | Photos courtesy of Jackie Brown, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring over 300 pieces, the 2017 quilt show “Gems of the Desert” presented by Dixie Quilt Guild will take place April 13-14 at the Dixie Center St. George.

This year’s featured quilters are Marilyn Badger and Claudia Clark Myers, world renowned quilters who have developed innovative quilting techniques. Many of their award-winning quilts will be on display.

Over 300 quilts will be on display by local quilters, both judged and nonjudged. The show will also feature a vendor mall with 37 vendors.

Leading up to the show, multiple classes are being offered starting on Wednesday, including one taught by nationally known teacher Marti Michell. Michell has taught in 49 states and 26 countries. In addition to making quilts, she is also an author, business owner, fabric designer and quilt collector.

There will also be an opportunity to win a beautiful show quilt called “Desert Sky” (shown above). The quilt is paper pieced and made by members of the Dixie Quilt Guild using fabric donated by Scrap Apple Quilts.

For additional show information visit the guild web site.

Event details

What: “Gems of the Desert” quilt show presented by Dixie Quilt Guild.

When: Show – Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Classes start Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Show, $8; Classes, $25 (includes admission to show, awards presentation and trunk show); Group rates available.

More information available here.

