Mesquite Music Fest recreates glory days of Vegas

This composite image shows three engaging musical acts performing a variety of genres and styles reminiscent of “Las Vegas like it used to be," locations and dates not specified | Images courtesy of Mesquite Music Fest, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The Mesquite Music Fest brings vintage Vegas to life, transporting guests to the golden era of music at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, Feb. 13-15.

Nostalgic sounds, lively choreography and themed sets will create an engaging experience for spectators of all ages and musical interests. During the three-day event, guests can enjoy performances by Walk Like a Man, Bobby Brooks Wilson and the Los Angeles cast of “Beatlemania.”

Show times start at 7:30 p.m. PST and doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. PST. General Admission tickets start at $25 per ticket per show and VIP reservations start at $30 per ticket per show. To purchase tickets, visit www.mesquitemusicfest.com.

About the musical acts

Walk Like A Man – A dynamic tribute show, this musical act honors the great Frankie Valli. Covering hits like, “Sherry Baby,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the group will send guests on a trip down memory lane. The show is composed of an amazing group of world class entertainers that have collectively performed in national shows, movies and major music recordings.

Bobby Brooks Wilson – Inspired by the soul music movement of 1959, this performance tells the story of a son who chooses to continue the musical tradition set forth by his father, Legendary Soul rhythm and blues artist Jackie Wilson. The lively entertainer, Bobby Brooks Wilson, has moves, swagger and irresistible charm. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy the music of Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Sammy Davis Jr. and more.

L.A. Cast of Beatlemania – Echoing the international craze of the Broadway production and motion picture, The L.A. Cast of “Beatlemania” is a recreation of the popularity, sights and sounds of a live Beatles concert. The show features performers from famed musical groups including Rain and The Fab Four. The production pays particular attention to detail, mimicking the band members’ hairstyles and duplicating their musical gear. Beatles fans and music buffs of all ages are sure to enjoy this upbeat, faithful tribute.

