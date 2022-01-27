Paper Jams: Grooving with Glenn Webb and the St. George Jazz All-Stars

FEATURE — Live music has returned to Southern Utah, and the Canyon Media crew is back to highlighting local musicians, so gather around for another session of “Paper Jams.”

Gentry Music & Arts recently welcomed the St. George Jazz All-Stars to perform “95 West” and “Blue Monk.” Led by Glenn Webb, director of the Dixie State University jazz band, on vibraphone, the ensemble’s current lineup also features Robert Schmidt on trumpet, Jay Nygaard on drums and Robert Matheson on bass.

Every February, the St. George Jazz Festival has brought world-class performers to the beautiful red rocks of Southern Utah to inspire and educate an ever-growing pool of talented young jazz students. Middle school and high school jazz ensembles participate in a competition adjudicated by some of the finest jazz educators in the state, and the top band in the high school division will enjoy the opportunity to share the stage with legendary guest artists.

This year’s festival features two days of clinics and performances beginning with the California-based jazz group LP and the Vinyl on Feb. 11. Then, Grammy-winning trumpeter John Daversa will perform with the Rebel Jazz Band on Feb. 12. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the DSU Cox Performing Arts Center. Buy tickets online.

Whether you’re a student learning to improvise, an educator looking to enhance the skills of your jazz ensemble or purely a listener and lover of jazz music, the St. George Jazz Festival is an event you don’t want to miss.

Gentry Music & Arts

From keyboards to ukuleles and palettes to paintbrushes, a passion for creativity is soaked into the walls of Gentry Music & Arts.

After 35 years in business, owners Garry and Carmen Gentry have become a fixture among visual and performing artists in the community. They offer not only instruments but also works of art as well as piano lessons, art classes and facility rentals. Their goal is to reach out to people in the St. George area and bring happiness to their lives through art and music.

If you’re a musician interested in playing on a future episode of Paper Jams, you can contact St. George News in the Facebook comments for this article or email [email protected].

