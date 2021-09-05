Paper Jams: A journey through ‘Space and Time’ with Lottie & the Void

FEATURE — Live music has returned to Southern Utah and the Canyon Media crew is back to highlighting local musicians, so gather around for another session of Paper Jams.

Lottie & the Void

Lottie Darger, the voice behind Lottie & the Void, was born and raised in Hurricane. She started making music at age 15 and taught herself to sing, write songs and play several instruments. While she’s usually behind composing a song’s melody, her bandmates Michael Evenson, John Houston, Dutch Workman and Braydon Buell often help her in developing new work.

Her unique style is influenced by ’60s and ’70s folk rock. Accompanied by Houston on guitar, she opened with a melancholy reimagining of “The One That I Want,” the bubbly duet from the “Grease” soundtrack.

Darger also performed “Space and Time,” an original composition dedicated to her two sons. It’s one of 10 deeply personal tracks interwoven with three covers on her 2020 album “Delightfully Tragic,” available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Watch (and hear) Lottie & the Void perform at Gentry Music & Arts in the media player above.

Gentry Music & Arts

From keyboards to ukuleles and palettes to paintbrushes, a passion for creativity is soaked into the walls of Gentry Music & Arts.

After 35 years in business, owner Garry Gentry and his wife, Carmen, have become a fixture among visual and performing artists in community, offering not only instruments but also works of art as well as piano lessons, art classes and facility rentals. Their goal is to reach out to people in the St. George area and bring happiness to their lives through art and music.

Resources

