Flex Challenge Series provides choice of paved, dirt and hill runs and freedom to pick start times

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The St. George Races Flex Challenge Series, designed as a hybrid between individual training and full-blown race events, is returning for 2022 with even more freedom. With one race in each of the first three months of the year, all three running disciplines are represented: paved trail, dirt trail and hill climb.

Participants can begin the race at any time between 9-11 a.m., with no need to pick a time in advance. The courses vary in length between 2-5.2 miles. Sign up here.

“This is the only race series of its kind – it certainly puts the ‘flex’ in flexibility,” said Aaron Metler, recreation manager for races and events for the city of St. George. “There is no need to pick a wave ahead of time this year. Just show up to your race, warm up and hit the start line at your leisure. This is a fun and casual way to get – or stay – in shape in 2022.”

Races include the following:

Paved trail (5.2 miles) – Jan. 22: “Barn to be Wild” jogs along the Mayor’s Loop on the Virgin River Trail, beginning and ending at St. James Park, located at 741 St. James Lane.

Dirt trail (4 miles) – Feb. 26: “Escape to Paradise” will take place on City Creek Trail, beginning along Red Hills Parkway. It will be a bit shorter, a little easier and in the opposite direction from last year. This will be St. George Races’ only Flex trail run in 2022.

Hill climb (2 or 3 miles) – March 26: Two distance options await those who attack the “March Mayhem.” Get a glimpse of the newly paved road that climbs from Indian Hills Drive up to Tech Ridge. You can choose between two distances: 2 or 3 miles.

Each race will be chip timed, and participants will receive a finisher medal. For those who complete all three races, a new medal will magnetically form from the three finisher medals.

All events feature a theme. Funky socks matching the theme will be given to all participants. Each event is limited to 250 participants, and the series is known to fill up fast. Visit the St. George Races website for more information.

About St. George Races

St. George Races, a division within the Leisure Services Department of the city of St. George, hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids’ runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout St. George and Washington County. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.