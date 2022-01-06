St. George Half Marathon turns 40, welcomes runners from throughout Utah and the Intermountain West

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Set upon a river’s edge, filled with fantastic views, mild temperatures and enthusiastic participants, the longest running 13.1-mile race in Southern Utah returns in 2022 with the 40th annual St. George Half Marathon, set for Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.

A mainstay for runners from colder climates, this St. George Races event begins and ends in front of the Dixie Convention Center.

“While it is impossible to predict temperatures too far in advance, the typical high for St. George in the middle of January is in the mid-50s – perfect running weather,” said Aaron Metler, recreation manager for races and events for the city of St. George.

Metler said that in most years, this USA Track & Field-certified race attracts approximately 80% of its competitors from outside Southern Utah, including a significant number from the Wasatch Front. In 2020, the race featured runners from 26 different states.

“We are excited to have our community members mix with out-of-town visitors to create a memorable experience,” he said. “The St. George Half provides an opportunity to warm up in the middle of the winter while enjoying invigorating views along the Virgin River trail.”

To sign up for the race, go here. To sign up to volunteer, go here.

There will also be races of smaller lengths, including the 5-kilometer race (9:15 a.m.), the Fun Run Walk n’ Roll ( 11 a.m.) and shorter distances of 1 mile, a half-mile and 200 meters.

Festivities begin Jan. 14 with the race expo, set for 2-8 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center. There will be food, vendors and members of the health and fitness industry on site. Race participants will pick up their race packets, and there will be an opportunity for late registration. For more information, visit the St. George Races website.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

