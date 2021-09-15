St. George Lions Club, cowboys, clowns and families anticipate 87th annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s rodeo time again in St. George, and the 87th annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo is expected to be one of the biggest and best editions in a longstanding tradition.

“You really get a lot of bang for your buck,” St. George Lions Club secretary Mark Breinholt said. “We’ll have a fantastic opening grand entry that’s worth the price alone. We’ll have lots of great stock and top-notched cowboys and entertaining specialty acts. It all works out well.”

The three-day event is scheduled for Sept. 16-18. Hosted by the St. George Lions since its first running in 1934, the rodeo raises funds for local causes and provides the best quality family entertainment around.

It’s the largest fundraising event of the year for the Lions, who work as hard as they can for the community to make it a good and entertaining event.

“We have several different charities that we try and help every year,” Breinholt said. “It’s nice to see where your money goes and how much it’s appreciated and helps. It’s all local; we keep it close to home.”

Among the many charities that benefit from the rodeo, Breinholt said local clubs and organizations, softball and baseball teams and people who need eyeglasses all get contributions raised by the rodeo.

Thursday night is children’s night, when children below the age of 11 get in for free.

Friday is a benefit that contributes one dollar out of every ticket purchase to breast cancer research. All the Lions and participants that night are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause.

Breinholt said that over the years the rodeo has raised more than $100,000 from Pink Night. Teaming with Intermountain Healthcare, he said yearly the rodeo generates $10,000-$12,000 worth of donations for the fight against breast cancer.

“Friday was sometimes our slower night, so Pink Night helps bring fans into the stands that might typically not support rodeo,” Breinholt said.

Then Saturday night is the big rodeo finale that always sells out.

Traditional rodeo events like bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing are featured, plus mutton busting for the kids.

The history of the rodeo is forever linked with the Dixie Sunbowl, the venue for the rodeo since 1947. Breinholt said at the time of its construction, there were about 60 Lions in the club who each donated $100 and their time to build the rodeo grounds.

“Since then the city has grown around it,” Breinholt said. “It’s just great to have that tradition and consistency of having it every year at the Sunbowl.”

The Dixie Sunbowl is located at 150 S. 400 E. in St. George.

Admission to the Dixie Roundup Rodeo is $20 for reserved seating and $15 for general admission. Except on children’s night, children under the age of 11 cost $5 for admission, while under 2-year-olds and those who can sit on a parent’s lap are not charged.

“It’s just great to see the generations of families that come to the rodeo,” Breinholt said. “Some families plan their summer vacations around coming here for it.”

Breinholt said the rodeo couldn’t go on without the vital help the Lions receive.

“We’d like to thank the city of St. George,” Breinholt said. “We also thank our sponsors, and especially, the Lady Lions. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Anyone interested in attending the Dixie Roundup Rodeo can get further ticket information at the St. George Lions Club website. Tickets are on sale at the Lions Club building, 303 E. 100 S. in St. George.

Event details

What: St. George Lions Dixie Roundup Rodeo.

When: Sept. 16-18, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.

Tickets: Reserved seating – $20; general admission – adults $15, children age 11 and under $5.

Information: Telephone: 435-673-3301 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

