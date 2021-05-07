2021 Dixie Roundup Rodeo queen and princess crowned; 2019 royalty take final ride

ST. GEORGE — The 2021 Dixie Roundup Rodeo queen and princess were selected by the Lions Club on Thursday, marking the end of a two-year reign for the 2019 royalty.

After a full day of contests, 23-year-old Madisen Wallace of Glenwood, Utah, was crowned queen, and 13-year-old Kodie Stowell of Parowan was named princess. A total of four contestants were judged at the Dixie Sun Bowl before crowning the incoming royalty. Wallace and Stowell will spend the summer participating in six to 10 rodeos across Utah and representing St. George and the Lions Club. For Wallace, winning the title of queen was a surprise, but one that provides an opportunity to represent her values.

“I’m bringing my values and my hometown ideals to other people and just kind of reminding them that, ‘Hey, rodeo is still here and very much alive,’” Wallace told St. George News. “I’m honestly really elated. I think that we had a really good contest today.”

Wallace is looking forward to traveling to various rodeos as a representative of Dixie, and to riding in the Dixie Roundup Rodeo in September, she said.

Stowell said she felt overjoyed to be named princess and is looking forward to visiting local schools to educate students about the rodeo. The timing was also perfect, she said, as she will replace her older sister, Jaid Stowell, the outgoing princess.

“I didn’t plan on trying out for it last year, but I ended up trying out for it this year, and I’m very happy with the results,” Kodie Stowell said. “I love representing rodeos and going all over Utah, and I’m really excited that I get to represent this title.”

Jaid Stowell and the outgoing queen, McKinley Drake, said their goodbyes to Dixie Roundup with a final ride after the competition. In her goodbye speech, Drake said that the experience of serving as the rodeo’s princess and then its queen was one she’ll never forget.

“You just see things better from the back of a horse,” she said. “When it comes down to it, everything I’ll ever need to know, I’ve learned from rodeo.”

Halle Frey of St. George was the runner up for princess, and Austyn Waegerle was the runner up for queen. The four contestants were judged on modeling, speech, impromptu questions, photogenic ability and interview earlier in the day, before the horsemanship contest and results later.

Jennifer Hall, with the Lions Club, told St. George News that the contests are open to girls all across Utah. The princess competition is open to girls ages 13-17 and the queen competition is open to girls ages 18-24. The chosen queen and princess can attend as many Utah rodeos as they like throughout the summer. Rodeos the Dixie royalty has appeared at in the past include the Lehi Roundup, the Gunlock Rodeo, the Oakley Rodeo, the Ute Stampede in Nephi City, the Enterprise Rodeo, the Iron County Fair and the Great American Stampede in Cedar City.

The Dixie Roundup Rodeo will take place on Sept. 16-18 at the Dixie Sun Bowl. For more information, visit the rodeo’s Facebook page.

