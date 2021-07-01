Here’s what you need to know for St. George’s 4th of July parade, fireworks extravaganza

Canyon Media and the City of St. George will put on a fireworks extravaganza, like this one in a file photo from 2017, at Dixie State University Saturday night at 10 p.m., St. George, Utah, July 3, 2021 | Phot by St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Canyon Media and the city of St. George are ready to celebrate.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic limited holiday activities, the annual 4th of July fireworks show and parade are back on Saturday, bigger and better than ever.

“I think people are really excited to celebrate the birthday of our country,” said David Cordero, communications and marketing director for the city of St. George.

“Last year we weren’t able to celebrate with as much gusto as we have in the past,” Cordero told St. George News. “I think people are ready to celebrate and get back to a normal 4th of July holiday, and this event provides a great opportunity for that.”

Festivities begin with the Uncle Sam 4K run at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The race starts and finishes in the parking lot west of Town Square at 200 West and Tabernacle Street.

Then the much anticipated Independence Day Parade presented by Stephen Wade Auto Center begins at 7:45 a.m.

The parade route starts on Tabernacle near the Washington County School District offices. It will proceed west on Tabernacle and turn right at 400 East, going south past Sun Bowl Stadium and then around Vernon Worthen Park, finishing behind Legacy Elementary School.

People should plan ahead to take advantage of the available parking.

“In the past, parking has never been a big issue,” Cordero said. “People can use the public parking lots, and there’s plenty of street parking as well.”

A whole slate of family friendly activities is planned for the day Saturday. All information on the events is available at the city’s website.

The highlight of the Independence Day celebration comes Saturday night at the Dixie State University Greater Zion Stadium, located at 501 S. 700 East. Gates open on the 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration at 5 p.m., and music starts with a patriotic tribute to America at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15, and everyone must have a ticket, including babies. No alcohol, smoking or tobacco products are allowed, and no outside food or drink other than water. Please leave your pets at home.

Country music star Russell Dickerson takes the stage at 8 p.m., and then the fireworks extravaganza is scheduled for a 10 p.m. start. Seating is limited, so don’t wait to reserve your seat. Buy tickets online through 99.9 KONY Country or Dixie State, or by visiting or calling the DSU box office.

“We’re so excited to be teaming up with Canyon Media for the fireworks show,” Cordero said. “People can watch them pretty much anywhere in the downtown area and have a great view. It should be a great time!”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.