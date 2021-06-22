‘I hope everybody comes ready to party’: Rising country star Russell Dickerson headlines 4th of July bash

Country music star Russell Dickerson will headline the City of St. George 4th of July Celebration on July 3, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Spencer Combs, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s time for the biggest bash in Southern Utah! 99.9 KONY Country’s 4th of July Celebration returns as thousands of people gather to celebrate America’s independence and the return of live music with a headline performance from rising country star Russell Dickerson.

“I hope everybody comes ready to party,” Dickerson said.

During Dickerson’s first Southern Utah show, the audience can expect to hear familiar hits like “It’s About Time,” the summer anthem he recorded with Florida Georgia Line. He’ll also perform new tracks from his sophomore album “Southern Symphony,” which was released last December. Fans nationwide regard the western Tennessee native as a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman.

“We were lucky to get a guy who’s in the next wave of country music superstars and an incredible entertainer on top of that,” Canyon Media general manager Ben Lindquist said. “Being able to gather and hear live music again in a crowd that size is something that we’re certainly excited about.”

Dickerson burst onto the country music scene in 2017 with his debut album, “Yours.” Propelled by the success of the platinum singles “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing” along with the multiplatinum-selling title track, “Yours” soared to No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and No. 1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Nominations followed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Earlier this month, Dickerson resumed playing shows with a full band and production after the pandemic forced an extended hiatus. He said he’s beyond eager to hit the road again and bring fans what he calls the “RD Party” experience.

“I hope everybody, since they missed it last year, is gonna be double excited and double ready to turn up,” he added. “We’re just here to make some memories.”

99.9 KONY Country morning show co-host Amy Chesley was the driving force behind bringing Dickerson to St. George for the Fourth of July event. She saw him perform on one of the smaller stages at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas several years ago and continued to follow his career.

In those days, Dickerson’s touring operation consisted of an older Nissan SUV with more than 250,000 miles on it that he and his wife, Kailey, took turns driving between gigs. She took promotional pictures and managed his merchandise tent while he performed.

Dickerson said his goal as a performer has always been to put on the best show possible, regardless of the quality of the venue or the size of the crowd. And now he’s traveling to concerts in style. This year, he and his wife have their own tour bus with accommodations for their baby son, Remington.

As his stardom continues to rise, Dickerson attributes his success to his ability to resonate with fans. From the beginning, he has remained true to himself through his songwriting and performances.

“A lot of people try to put on this ‘country rockstar’ facade and I’m just like, this is me,” he said. “These are my songs, and this is my story.”

Sponsored by Canyon Media, 99.9 KONY Country, Dixie State University, St. George Regional Hospital and the city of St. George, this year’s Fourth of July extravaganza at Greater Zion Stadium promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Along with Dickerson’s concert, audiences will be treated to a performance from Utah-based country artist Skyler Geer, a stirring patriotic program and many more surprises sure to make the night unforgettable. As darkness falls, the stadium will come alight with Southern Utah’s largest fireworks display.

“We really stepped it up this year!” Chesley said. “It’s going to be a long-awaited and much-needed celebration.”

Tickets cost $15, and seating is limited. Reserve your spot online through 99.9 KONY Country or DSU, or by calling the DSU ticket office at 435-652-7800. 99.9 KONY Country is also giving away pairs of tickets on-air three times a day in the 8 a.m. hour, noon hour and 5 p.m hour.

Before the concert and fireworks show, the city of St. George will host a full day of events including the Independence Carnival, the 4th of July Parade and the Uncle Sam 4K. Bring the whole family to Town Square Park, located in the heart of historic downtown St. George at 50 S. Main Street. From live music and food booths to slip-n-slides and a talent show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Event details

What: 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration.

When: Saturday, July 3 from 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Zion Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.

Tickets: $15.

Resources: Website .

