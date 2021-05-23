St. George City Council enacts fireworks restrictions

July 4th celebration in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fireworks restrictions have been enacted for most of the city of St. George effective immediately.

Faced with a severe drought situation and increasingly bad fire weather, the St. George City Council enacted the restrictions Thursday on fireworks headed into the summer.

“We’re looking at a dry year out there. Right now, the wind’s blowing pretty hard and so everything’s dry. You look at the moisture from the runoff of the snow, we didn’t have hardly any this year. We’d like people to be careful,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told the city council.

State fire officials told FOX 13 on Thursday they are discussing the possibility of an all-out fireworks ban this year because of the extreme conditions.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com .

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

