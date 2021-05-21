UPDATED: House fire on Diagonal Street in St. George threatening multiple homes

ST. GEORGE — A house on Diagonal Street caught fire during a windy Friday afternoon. The high wind is pushing the smoke, and several surrounding homes are reportedly threatened.

Just before 3 p.m., smoke could be seen rising in the distance near Diagonal Street. The smoke quickly turned into a thick gray wall that billowed from the homes as the high wind carried it across the road. The high wind is making it difficult for passersby to tell exactly what is on fire.

According to preliminary information, one home was said to be on fire with four others being threatened just after 3 p.m.

The smoke was also causing traffic to slow down due to low visibility. Loud popping noises could be heard coming from the area within the fire.

St. George Fire Department, St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance have responded to the scene.

Tiffany Mitchell, public information officer for the St. George Police, told St. George News that while they are not yet sure what caused the fire, they know the fire started in a smaller house.

“We probably have at least four houses right now involved,” she said. “It’s not under control at all.”

Houses in the area are being evacuated, and the police are asking people to stay away.

“I know it’s interesting, but listen, we’ve got enough to worry about,” Mitchell said. “It’s hard enough to deal with this, then we have everyone else coming in, and we have to worry about their safety, so please stay away. If you see yellow tape, police cars don’t come past it.”

Motorists should be aware that the area around the fire is being blocked off.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Mitchell said five residential structures on Diagonal at 300 West and three at 500 North were being affected by the fire. A palm tree was fully engulfed on 500 North with additional flare ups in the front yards of other homes.

This is a developing story.

Updated 3:49 p.m., Interview with Mitchell was added.

Updated 4:38 p.m., Video was added, as well as additional details about how many structures are on fire.

