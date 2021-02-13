Washington City woman killed in head-on crash on I-15 near Littlefield

Chrysler 300 is destroyed in head-on crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 1 in Mohave County, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2021| Photo courtesy of Andre Ojeda, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision late Friday night after a passenger car veered across the median into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck on Interstate 15 a few miles south of Littlefield, Arizona.

Shortly before 10 p.m. officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker one in Mohave County involving a black Chrysler 300, a Dodge Ram pickup and a Ford F-150. Mercy Air was launched due to the seriousness of the crash and staged to land on the interstate.

Responders arrived to find the 46-year-old female driver, later identified as Victoria Lynn Luzzi of Washington City, unconscious and trapped inside of the Chrysler. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite a life-saving effort by paramedics, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

The driver from St. George in the Ford was seriously injured and also trapped inside of the pickup truck that caught fire following the impact.

Bottoms said that once the driver was freed from the wreckage, he was flown to St. George Regional Hospital and admitted with multiple fractures.

The 27-year old man from Littlefield driving the Dodge 1500 sustained minor injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Chrysler was heading northbound when it rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup truck and then lost control of the car as it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic where it collided head-on with the Ford, which then caught fire.

Traffic on I-15 in both directions was heavily impacted by the crash, including both southbound lanes, which were temporarily shut down to allow Mercy Air to land. Southbound traffic was backed up for several miles and remained restricted for more than four hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene and remove the wreckage from the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire and Ambulance, Mercy Air Medical Transport and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded and tended to the scene.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.