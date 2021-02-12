Traffic alert: Crash, car fire impacts southbound traffic on I-15 near Littlefield, Arizona

Written by Cody Blowers
February 12, 2021
ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash late Friday night caused a temporary shutdown of southbound Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield Arizona that left traffic backed up for miles. A single lane has reopened but traffic remains extremely congested.

Sgt. John Bottoms of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. south of Littlefield involving three vehicles. The crash initially affected both sides of I-15, he said, but northbound travel has returned to normal while southbound traffic s single-lane only to allow for recovery efforts.

Southbound travel remains extremely congested at this time, he said.

Motorists are encouraged to use old Highway 91 as an alternate route, which can be accessed from Exit 8 in Utah through Beaver Dam and Littlefield, Arizona.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

