No Filter: So, how exactly does local radio work?

ST. GEORGE — Despite technology giving us new ways to access music and information, AM/FM radio still reaches millions of Americans every day. But how exactly does the broadcasting process work?

In this episode of “No Filter,” host Grady Sinclair was joined by Canyon Media promotions specialist Lennon Jones. Heading out to Webb Hill for an energizing trail run, they crossed paths with some of the Canyon Media crew on the job.

While checking on the seven towers that power 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 The Hawk, Planet 105.1 and other Southern Utah favorites, station engineers James Moore and Jeremy Tibbs broke down the basics of how local radio works.

Watch co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Lennon Jones learn about local radio from the Canyon Media crew in this week's episode of "No Filter" in the media player above.

Everything starts in the studio. Next, the audio goes into the server room for processing. From there, it travels to the towers on Webb Hill to be broadcast across the valley at high power. That signal is then picked up by the antenna on a car, stereo or other device and decoded for your listening pleasure.

“It’s so important in the community to have that voice to let you know what things are going on, if there’s emergencies, to hear music, to hear news and information, and I’m glad we work for such a great company!” Grady said.

Webb Hill plays a critical role in Southern Utah’s infrastructure. It’s home not only to radio towers but also TV antennas, cell towers and radio systems used by first responders and emergency services. And as captured by the Cloud Cam from Cloud 9 Vapor, it offers breathtaking views of St. George, the surrounding red cliffs and Pine Valley’s snow-capped peaks in the distance.

After leaping back to Canyon Media’s headquarters – with Grady losing his sunglasses along the way – the duo wondered, had they actually learned anything?

“I did. I learned a lot, and do I still know how it works? Not really, but I’m really grateful for those engineers and DJs that know how to do it,” Jones said.

Canyon Media operates 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 The Hawk, Sunny 101.5, Planet 105.1, Juan 106, 96X Rock and St. George News Radio.

