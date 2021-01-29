A United KONY Country welcomes a familiar voice with more fun, cash prizes and love for community

ST. GEORGE — In the chaos of 2020, when the world at-large seemed like an unfamiliar place to so many and divisions among people were wide, listeners continued to tune into their favorite radio stations both to stay informed of what was going on around them and, at times, to escape those things going on around them.

In the spirit of bringing the divisions closer together and uniting the community with music, entertainment and information – and a healthy dose of old fashioned fun – 99.9 KONY Country is welcoming a familiar voice back to the morning show and bringing listeners more cash, more games, more zany antics and a more community-centric focus.

KONY Country is excited to unite morning show co-hosts Amy Chesley and Marty Lane to kick-off weekday mornings with their energetic dynamic and engaging banter.

Bringing back Lane to the team was something Canyon Media General Manager Ben Lindquist said was a great opportunity for the station and the listeners.

“KONY had some of its best years with Marty on the team. We jumped at the opportunity to bring him back,” Lindquist said.

Canyon Media operates 99.9 KONY Country, as well as 95.9 The Hawk, Sunny 101.5, Planet 105.1, Juan 106, 96X Rock and St. George News Radio.

For Lane, returning to the KONY Country morning show is like returning home.

“It’s Marty and Amy united once again with our whole KONY family,” he said.

The new but familiar morning show will go beyond the music and dive into the lives of the affable co-hosts as well as provide listeners plenty of opportunities to engage with them in games, chances to win prizes and really feel part of the KONY community.

“It’s not just a show,” Lane said. “We want it to be about the listeners. We want them to have an experience with us.”

Chesley said she is beyond thrilled to be uniting with Lane on the airwaves and provide listeners a bit of fun for their mornings, whether they are driving to work or tuning in from home.

“It’s going to be lots of fun,” Chesley said, adding that she is looking forward to the future of KONY.

Lane echoed the sentiment.

“Radio is fun. It’s supposed to be fun, and that’s why we do what we do,” he said.

The focus this year is on being united – united as a KONY family, united to help businesses grow with fun remotes and promotional opportunities, united as a community and united as a country. And what better place to start than on the station that still plays the “Star-Spangled Banner” every day at noon?

Tune into 99.9 KONY Country as the whole KONY crew gears up for a new year of bringing listeners the best in country music, entertainment, news and information and a whole lot of cash and prizes to make each day feel a little more united.

“We have a lot to share,” Lane said, “and hopefully we will make someone’s day.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.