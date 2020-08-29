Body found in remote area of Iron County identified as that of missing St. George woman

Composite image. Background photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset image of Stevie Wilkerson courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — A body found nearly a week ago in a remote area of Iron County has been identified by authorities as the remains of Stevie Shay Wilkerson.

The 26-year-old St. George woman was reported missing earlier this month. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser told Cedar City News that dispatchers received a call Sunday at about 9 a.m. reporting a body being located in a remote area of western Iron County.

Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, along with crime scene technicians and other investigators, responded to the area. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office states that investigators “determined the body to be an adult female which had been in the area for some time.”

The body was then sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy and identification, the news release stated.

Sometime later in the week, the remains were positively identified as those of Wilkerson, who was last seen in St. George on Aug. 9 and was reported missing a little more than a week afterward.

Friday evening, friends and family members of Wilkerson had shared posts on social media indicating that she had died and was possibly the victim of foul play.

Schlosser said the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any other details about the case at this time, citing the active and ongoing investigation. However, he did say more information would be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding Wilkerson is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilkerson family at this time,” the news release added.

This is a developing story.

