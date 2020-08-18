Police seek help locating missing 26-year-old

Undated photo of 26-year-old Stevie Wilkerson missing from St. George, Utah, since Aug. 9, 2020 | Image courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are hoping someone can help with locating a missing 26-year-old woman last seen near a St. George hotel over a week ago.

Stevie Wilkerson has been listed as a missing person by the St. George Police Department.

According to a missing persons flyer, Wilkerson was last seen on Aug. 9 near the Claridge Inn located at 1187 S. Bluff St.

Wilkerson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the missing persons post.

Wilkerson is believed to be in the Washington County or Iron County area.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20p020614.

