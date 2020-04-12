Greater Zion offering free #StayGreater signs to spread positivity

#StayGreater signs outside of the Dixie Convention Center, St. George, Utah, April 7, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to spread a positive message during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stay Greater has printed a supply of #StayGreater signs that can be put in front of businesses. People can pick up these signs at a number of locations locally.

“We encourage everyone to follow the Stay Safe, Stay Home guidelines, but there are many necessary and essential businesses and organizations still in operation and we appreciate what they are doing to keep our lives as normal as possible,” Greater Zion’s Sara Otto said in an email. “If you’re one of those organizations, or if you want to show your support for the front line workers in our community, we invite you to pick up a free Stay Greater sign and display it at your business.”

The message of the campaign is “Stay Greater,” inspired by the resilience, optimism and natural helpfulness of the people who make up the communities in Greater Zion.

The goal of the campaign is to unify and inspire people to take action in ways that are respectful of the health and safety of themselves and others.

“Whatever your circumstance, stand where you are; lift where you can,” Kevin Lewis, director of the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office told St. George News, adding that now is the time to responsibly support local restaurants and businesses, reach out to family, friends and even those who might be strangers whose lives are being severely impacted.

While Greater Zion is offering free signs, so is Rainbow Sign & Banner in St. George.

Rainbow is giving out free yard signs that have preprinted phrases on them such as “We’re open,” “Drive thru open” and “Order online.” The company is also offering 50% off all banners, which give businesses more personalization.

The yard signs can be placed in front of businesses to let customers know that they are still open.

“They’re free and they’re kind of like campaign signs that a politician might use,” Steve Davis said. “We wanted to give those away for free because some people are starting to come in and buy them. We’re sitting here trying to figure out what we can do to help and were like, ‘I think everybody needs these signs.’ It’s not a huge cost to us, and it’s a way for us to give back to the community that has been so good to us.”

People can contact Rainbow Sign & Banner about their free signs or pick up the #StayGreater signs at one of the locations below. At most of the locations, there will be a small stack of signs outside the building that can be picked up.

Springdale – Cable Mountain Lodge

La Verkin – The La Verkin City Offices (435 North Main Street)

Toquerville – Zion View Bed and Breakfast (Please contact Jessica – 435-668-6676 -to arrange pick-up)

Hurricane – Hurricane Utilities Office (147 N 870 W Hurricane. Call: 435-635-2811 ext. 4)

Santa Clara – Dutchman’s Market

St. George – The Dixie Convention Center or St. George Chamber of Commerce

