‘A way for us to give back’; Sign company offers free yard signs to businesses still open during pandemic

Rainbow Sign & Banner is offering a business relief plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, St. George, Utah, March 27, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to help businesses that are still open during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Steve and Lisa Davis, owners of Rainbow Sign & Banner on Riverside Drive, are offering a business relief plan.

Rainbow is giving out free yard signs. The yard signs are preprinted with phrases such as “We’re open,” “Drive thru open” and “Order online.” The company is also offering 50% off all banners, which give businesses more personalization.

The yard signs can be placed in front of businesses to let customers know that they are still open.

“They’re free and they’re kind of like campaign signs that a politician might use,” Steve Davis said. “We wanted to give those away for free because some people are starting to come in and buy them. We’re sitting here trying to figure out what we can do to help and were like, ‘I think everybody needs these signs.’ It’s not a huge cost to us, and it’s a way for us to give back to the community that has been so good to us.”

Bigger companies had started coming in to do this before this promotion was announced, Davis said, but he began to see that these types of signs could be useful for all businesses in town.

When his sales manager came up with the idea to offer them for free, Davis said he was on board. When they rolled out the promo on Friday, some businesses were surprised to hear about the offer.

“We’ve had a half a dozen calls today wondering if it was legit,” Davis said. “Then they placed a couple orders, which was nice.”

The promo accomplishes two things for Rainbow: It allows them to stay busy while also helping out in the community.

“Obviously if we can keep people here busy and employed, that’s goal No. 1, but goal No. 2 is still to be a good community citizen,” Davis said. “It’s just a small way for us to give back without breaking the bank.”

