Ask a Local Expert: What should all hearing treatment plans entail?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Most patients receiving any form of medical care would agree that they want to be part of the process, to feel included and above all, to have every step of the way be transparent.

Dr. Keith N. Darrow, who has been audiologist for over 20 years and is the current director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers, said one thing that has always puzzled him about his industry was the lack of transparency.

Darrow promises that at Intermountain Audiology’s hearing clinics in St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City and Richfield, they are transparent about the entire process. From the moment when a potential patient first calls their office for information to the start of hearing treatment, everything is completely clear, including the costs.

“We have broken down the barrier,” Darrow said. “No longer do you have to pay thousands of dollars – big out-of-pocket sums. At our practice, it’s a very simple, all-inclusive $175 a month.”

He said patients will never be asked for another dime at their centers, because he truly believes in price transparency.

“I lay it out there. I tell it to you right now, when you call the office, when you come in. We have to make a simple program so you can start treating your hearing loss yesterday.”

