Ask a Local Expert: Is there a guarantee on hearing loss treatment?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As an audiologist for over 20 years, Dr. Keith Darrow has traveled across the entire country, and during that time, he noticed that every state has a different law about their return policies at local hearing treatment centers.

Darrow, the current director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers, said that while one place might allow a patient to return hearing treatment technology within 30 days, the next might allow as long as 60. It can be confusing for a patient to know what policy is correct.

Darrow said the medical treatment of hearing loss is so important that Intermountain Audiology’s hearing clinics in St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City and Richfield have a very simple 100% satisfaction lifetime guarantee.

“We promise to you that we can restore your clarity,” Darrow said. “We promise to you that we will help improve your life. We will help to provide that cognitive stimulation that you need.”

If for any reason, the treatment technology stops working for the patient, they will quickly resolve the issue, and Darrow said if their solutions at Intermountain Audiology don’t work for a particular patient, that’s OK.

“We shake hands, we part as friends,” he said. “So long as you know the whole time that we’re here for you.”

