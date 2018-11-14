Witness report of man with ‘assault rifle’ puts three schools on lockdown

Written by Tracie Sullivan
November 14, 2018
CEDAR CITY — Three Cedar City schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a witness reported seeing a man carrying what she mistakenly thought was an assault rifle.

Both Canyon View High and Middle schools, along with Fiddlers Elementary, were on lockdown for about 30 minutes to give law enforcement time to locate the suspect, who was reported to be near 1944 N. Main St.

While Cedar City Police were able to find a man meeting the description of the report, he wasn’t carrying an assault rifle but a leaf blower, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

During the lockdown, social media was on full alert as parents were posting on Facebook and making several calls to Cedar City News in an effort to find out what was happening.

“We lock the schools down in situations like this until we can assess the situation and find out what’s going on,” Womack said. “It’s a way to keep the children safe pending any potential threats.”

The lockdown comes on the tail end of a similar incident Tuesday at Enoch Elementary, where a mentally disabled men showed up at the elementary school with what turned out to be a toy gun.

