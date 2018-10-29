Access to Airport Road to close overnight for Bluff Street roadwork

Written by Mori Kessler
October 29, 2018
Finished paving on a part of northern Bluff Street. Major work on the Bluff Street Corridor Project is anticipated to wrap up before Thanksgiving Day, according to the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George, Utah, October 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  If you need to gain access to the top of Black Hill by way of Airport Road Monday night, you’ll need to take another route as the road will be closed starting at 9 p.m.

Access to Airport Road at the Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. to accommodate paving activities and placement of new pavement markings, according to the Utah Department Transportation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and lane closures on Bluff Street and to avoid the St. George Boulevard-Bluff Street intersection overnight.

Individuals can still access the Black Hill via 400 North and Ridge View Drive on Bluff Street on the east side of the hill, although that may be subject to lane closures. The hilltop can also be accessed on the west wide of the hill by taking Valley View Drive, then 1000 West and then turning on 680 North.

See the maps for the a alternate routes.

UDOT has established a project-dedicated public information team for this project. They can be reached at 435-525-2655 or bluffstreet@utah.gov.

Project information is also available at the Bluff Street Corridor website.

