In-home senior care company opens new franchise in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — Senior Helpers, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, has announced the official opening of its Southern Utah location, to be owned and operated by Taysia Randall and Andrew Egbert.

The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in locations around Southern Utah, including Apple Valley, Beaver, Cedar City, Dammeron Valley, Diamond Valley, Hurricane, Ivins, Kanab, La Verkin, Leeds, New Harmony, Panguitch, Pine Valley, St. George, Santa Clara, Toquerville, Veyo, Washington and Winchester Hills.

Senior Helpers of Southern Utah will commemorate its opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday at 10 a.m. The newest franchise office is located at 2019 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A 102.

The business expects to bring 25 new jobs to the region over the next year and is currently hiring caregivers.

Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

“Andrew and I were drawn to Senior Helpers because of the quality services it offers, and the potential to be a part of a company that is known as the first in the industry to provide specialized caregiver training in Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease care,” Randall said. “My team is proud to provide a valuable resource to our community by helping alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care.”

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Southern Utah are fully trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company’s Senior Gems Alzheimer’s and Dementia care program.

As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company’s Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson’s Foundation Centers of Excellence network.

“We’re pleased to welcome Taysia and Andrew to our team as the newest Senior Helpers franchise owners,” said Senior Helpers CEO Peter Ross. “Both of them bring a passion for their community and an understanding of the importance of in-home senior care to their new roles. This will serve them well and be rewarding for seniors and families living in Southern Utah and the surrounding area.”

Event details

What: Senior Helpers ribbon-cutting ceremony.

When: Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.

Where: Senior Helpers – Southern Utah, 2019 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A 102.

