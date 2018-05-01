Not seeing as much from St. George News on Facebook? Here’s why and how you can fix it

ST. GEORGE — Many readers have approached St. George News, either directly or through one of our representatives, to ask why they haven’t seen as many articles on Facebook from St. George News.

Are we still producing as much content? We sure are – in fact, more than ever. So what’s happening? Did we get banned? The answer is not quite as simple as “no,” but for any readers looking to see more of our posts in your Facebook timeline, there are a few simple steps you can take to make that happen.

See video in media player above for instructions or continue reading.

So what happened?

Earlier in 2018, Facebook announced yet another change to be rolled out over the first quarter of the year that would affect how the social media site would operate. However, this change wasn’t as simple as visual layout or how users received notifications.

According to a blog post from Facebook, these new algorithm changes were designed “so people have more opportunities to interact with the people they care about.”

What that means for your average Facebook users is that they are seeing more posts in their News Feed from family and friends. This may range from pictures of your brother’s new baby to a friend seeking advice on a life-changing decision. The key to these changes, according to Facebook, is that the posts you’re more likely to see are those that “spark conversations and meaningful interactions between people.”

Coinciding with the announcement, CEO Mark Zuckerburg said the following:

Recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content – posts from businesses, brands and media – is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.

As a result, these changes mean less content in users’ News Feed from brands and publishers. And yes, that includes St. George News.

But how will you get all the information you need to know about what’s happening in Southern Utah from the area’s No. 1 news source? St. George News will continue to produce topical content that “sparks conversations and meaningful interactions,” but what about sports, local event previews and other news that isn’t necessarily controversial – in other words, Facebook posts that don’t generate a lot of user interaction?

For our readers who still want to see these types of posts and keep up to date on what’s happening in their community, there are a few simple adjustments you can make to your Facebook preferences, regardless of the device you use.

On mobile devices, go to Facebook and select the menu icon in the bottom right corner (three horizontal lines), scroll down and select “Settings & Privacy” and then click “News Feed Preferences.” On laptops and desktops, simply select “News Feed Preferences” in the upper right corner drop-down menu next to the “Quick Help” question mark icon.

Select “Prioritize Who to See First.”

Select St. George News.

