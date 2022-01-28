Dec. 14, 2018 – Jan. 21, 2022

Sterling Spencer Hammon, 3, passed away Jan. 21, 2022. Sterling was born Dec. 14, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He is the third child of Richard Seth Hammon and Natalie Rachelle William Hammon.

Sterling’s infectious smile, unbounded energy and kind, gentle spirit will be missed.

Sterling is survived by parents Seth and Natalie, Brother, Roger Eugene, Sisters, Luelle Jean and Millie Rachelle, Grandmothers, Daisy Hammon and Valja Williams. As well as many grand fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and child playmates.

The family would like to express a sincere appreciation for all of the kindness evidenced in thoughts, deeds, and prayers.

A private family service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Hammon Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Sterling’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.