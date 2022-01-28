Nov. 9, 1953 – Jan. 25, 2022

Randy Ray Griffin was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Panguitch, Utah, to William Riggs Griffin and Marilyn Dawn Peterson Griffin. He was raised in the infamous town of Escalante, Utah, with his five siblings.

He spent his young adult years running track, playing basketball, playing drums, trumpet and banjo in the family band. He worked at the family Frosty shop that had rumors of the best onion rings in town. He was a prankster and had a great sense of humor. He was known to hide under beds and grab ankles and throw rubber snakes at his brothers.

If he was going to be out for the day, he would prep a lunch by threading a string through a turnip and tying it around his neck. He was awarded best dressed in high school and had his own sense of style that he continued throughout his life.

He was one of 28 graduates in his high school class. He attended a year of college at CEU prior to serving an LDS mission in New Zealand for 2 years. He brought home memorabilia from the island that he displayed proudly in his home. He always dreamed of going back but Las Vegas and California beaches were always closer.

He moved to Cedar City, Utah and attended Southern Utah University studying pre-med and all the pretty ladies. To fund his education, he worked at the Cedar City hospital as an orderly.

Amidst his “studies” he had “run” into our mom unknowing that she would be the love of his life. He burst out of a classroom door knocking her books on the ground and continuing to run shouting… sorry! Well come to find out he was escaping from a girl that was trying to ask him to a dance. Long story short the beautiful girl that he had bumped into became his wife December 18, 1976. Randy and Lesa Kay Bladen Griffin were married in the St. George temple for time and all eternity.

They continued to live in Cedar where he made the decision to quit college and become a beauty school graduate. He graduated top of his class from Evans’s hair styling college and moved to Kanab where they grew their family by adding their firstborn daughter Staci Kay and 2 years later their son Randy Tyson.

They quickly outgrew the small town of Kanab and moved to the big city of St. George, Utah, where they welcomed their 3rd child, Lindsay Lee.

While in St. George he opened a successful hair salon called Guys n Dolls where he built his clientele and his infamous reputation. Still new to the area, Randy and Lesa welcomed their 4th

and favorite child Ashley Paige on their Wedding anniversary. Continuing to work and establish a good life for his family they built their first home in 1989. Shortly after building their home, they were surprised, and both showing no remorse, they welcomed their 5th baby Taylor Alyse who would later prove to be the favorite.

Doing hair was one of his many talents along with singing and performing in the Southern Utah heritage choir for many years, the last performance being at Carnegie Hall in New York City. His well-known singing career continued by singing in church, funerals and weddings accompanied by his mother. A few of his favorite songs to sing were “Consider the Lilies”, “I Heard Him Come”, and “You’re Not Alone.”

He was dedicated to being fit and ran several Marathons in St. George and San Diego and even qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

He loved to spoil his family with vacations including shopping in Vegas, Snorkeling in Hawaii, listening to the waves in California and bargaining in Tijuana Mexico. Didn’t matter the place he loved to have fun in the sun.

No matter what stage of life his kids were in he supported them by attending sporting events, graduations, weddings, births of Grandchildren, and birthday parties.

His greatest accomplishments in this life were marrying his Eternal sweetheart, Lesa and celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary this last December. He took pride in his children and loved his Grandchildren more than anything. He loved to plan barbecues and swim parties even if it was 50 degrees outside, he promised the grandkids swimming and popsicles.

Randy, age 68, passed away peacefully in his home on January 25, 2022. He is lovingly survived by his beautiful wife Lesa of St. George, his children Staci (Charley) Munford of Cedar, Tyson (Nadia) Griffin of Las Vegas, Lindsay Griffin of San Clemente, California, Ashley (Matt) Morley of Washington, Utah, and Taylor (Alex) Stout of St. George.

The ones he loved the most: Kassidy Drage, Alyssa Munford, Connor and Leila Hervey, Jace, Mila, Crew and Kloe Morley, Austyn and Logan Stout (grandkids).

The ones he teased the most: Nicki (Evan) Excell, Boyd (Trudi) Griffin, Patrice (Steve) Eyre, Bryan (SueLyn) Griffin, Jeanette (Doug) Braithwaite (siblings).

The ones who welcomed him home: Bill and Dawn Griffin (parents).

And to all his clients that loved and supported him like family.

There will be a viewing for friends and family Monday, January 31st at Spilsbury Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. An additional viewing will be Tuesday, February 1st from 9:30 to 10:30 for the family. The Funeral services will be held at the Foremaster chapel on February 1st, 2022, at 11 a.m.

