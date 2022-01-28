St. George woman pleads guilty to illegally portraying herself as a doctor

Stock photo by Alex Star/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah woman accused of illegally portraying herself as a doctor and issuing more than 2,000 prescriptions to patients has pleaded guilty to practicing a profession without a license, a third-degree felony.

Between June 21, 2018, and July 1, 2021, Jennifer Renee Myers “prescribed over 2,100 prescription drugs to patients without a medical license. Myers prescribed these controlled substances by using the (Drug Enforcement Administration) number of a physician assistant without his consent. Myers also maintained medical records, examining, diagnosing and treating these patients without the proper medical license,” according to charging documents.

Myers, 42, of St. George, was licensed to practice acupuncture in Utah from 2016 until Jan. 6. At that time, she agreed to surrender her license to the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing for 10 years.

According to a violation report, the division first issued a “cease and desist” order and a $500 fine to Myers in 2018 for referring to herself on business cards, advertisements and social media at “Dr. Jen Myers,” when in fact she was not licensed to do so.

