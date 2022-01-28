‘Don’t drive distracted’: Police say driver reaching for food led to rollover near Baker Reservoir

Aftermath of a rollover off Baker Dam Road, Washington County, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Enterprise Fire Department, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after rolling her truck down an embankment by the Baker Reservoir near the town of Brookside in Washington County.

Sometime between 1-1:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to the rollover off part of Baker Dam Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a thoroughly damaged white Ram pickup truck sitting on a hillside below the road.

The driver of the pickup told authorities that she had been reaching for food when the truck went off the road and rolled at least three or four times, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock said.

Though she appeared to have minor injuries, the driver was taken to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

As the crash is still under investigation, no citations have been issued yet, Hancock said.

“Don’t drive distracted,” he said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Enterprise Fire Department responded to the scene.

