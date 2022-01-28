Aug. 14, 1935 – Jan. 27, 2022

Garth Fisher Croft – a man of perseverance, man of faith, man of selfless service – completed his journey on earth quietly on Jan. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and nine children.

Born Aug. 14, 1935, to Claude Fisher and Florence Cullimore Croft in Murray, Utah. Married Dianne Evelyn Blake in the Salt Lake Temple Sept. 14, 1956. He graduated with a BS Degree in Bacteriology from Brigham Young University in 1957 and MS in Medical Microbiology 1969. He was a proud alumnus from BYU and never missed a football game. He also loved the University of Utah as he worked as Professor and Department Chair of the Medical Laboratory Science department for over 30 years. He was instrumental in preparing many students to enter the Medical Field.

He has an unshakable warrior spirit and taught his family integrity and strong work ethic. He was not afraid to roll up his sleeves and work tirelessly for his family, neighbors, and friends. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-dSay Saints and served in many callings. He was always first to volunteer for an assignment. He took pride in his work and a job was never left undone. He was known to have the greenest lawn in the neighborhood!

Survived by his wife and nine children Kaelyn (Randy), Garth (Carole), Steve, Gayle (Paul), Scott (Heidie), Deena (Rob), Wayne (Amy), Neil, (Jen), Marc (Tara). Siblings, Janice May, Kathryn (Warren) Payne and 43 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keith, A. Paul, Merlin, and Vaughn.

His reunion will be wonderful on the other side, but we will miss him greatly until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31st at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah at 10-11 a.m.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/68233

Viewing will be held prior from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

The family thanks all the staff at Canyons Hospice and at the Haven Assisted Living for all their love and service they provided to Garth.

